UP Cong to enrol one crore members

Lucknow, Nov 24 The Congress will be launching a membership drive from November 26, on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

According to party sources, the party has set a target to add one crore members in the fortnight long drive, in order to cement the party's base in the state where elections are due early next year.

Over one lakh five-member teams have been formed in various Vidhan Sabha constituencies to achieve the target.

Party leaders claimed that the people of the state had reposed their faith in the Congress and the membership drive of this level speaks volumes of the party's confidence.

The Congress has been continuously making efforts to engage with people through various programmes and activities.

The list includes members holding meetings in villages and discussion on the relevance of the Indian constitution. They also revealed that social media will be used extensively for engaging with the people.

The party workers have been told to apprise the electorate about pledges that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has made in wake of the 2022 elections. The party will monitor the progress of the drive twice daily.

