UP Cong to take out 'Pratigya Yatra'

Lucknow, Sep 10 The Congress in Uttar Pradesh will take out a 'Congress Pratigya Yatra' with the tagline 'Hum Vachan Nibhayenge', ahead of the Assembly elections, due early next year.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is in Lucknow on a two-day visit, said that the yatra would cover a distance of 12,000 kilometres and will pass through all major villages and towns.

The date of the yatra is yet undecided though sources said that it was likely to begin from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Addressing a meeting of the advisory and political affairs committee of the UPCC, she said that the yatra would mobilise party workers across the state and also establish a contact with the people.

Programmes to be held during the yatra will be decided in phases.

Later in the day, Priyanka will hold a meeting with the election committee and decide on the selection process for candidates for the Assembly elections.

