UP court order probe into fake degree charge against Dy CM

Prayagraj, Aug 12 The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court has directed the police to hold a preliminary inquiry into alleged fake degrees of Uttar Pradesh deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

The orders were issued on an application filed under Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

On Wednesday, ACJM (Prayagraj) Namrata Singh directed the station house officer of Cantonment, Prayagraj to submit a report on certain points that include authenticity of the degree like Uttar Madhyama second year issued by the Hindi Sahitya Sammelan, Prayagraj, to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Diwakar Tripathi, the applicant in the matter, in an plea filed under Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), has sought registration of a criminal case against Maurya for his alleged use of fake educational degrees for contesting five elections at different places.

Secondly, he also alleged that the deputy chief minister also obtained a petrol pump on the basis of a fake degree.

The ACJM has fixed August 25 as the next date of hearing of the matter.

