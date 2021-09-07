UP fast emerging as textile hub since 2018

Lucknow, Sep 7 Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a textile hub with as many as 15 textile mills have been set up in the state in the past three years.

Six more units will start production in the next three months while land has been provided to investors for setting up 10 more textile units in the near future, said an official state government spokesman on Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the state government has also received investment proposals worth Rs 8,715.16 crore from 66 industrialists in the textile sector during the last four years.

On completion of these 66 textile factories, a total of 5,25,087 people will get employment.

The 15 textile units that have already come up in the state at the cost of Rs 756.91 crore have provided jobs to 4,800 people, whereas the six units which are expected to start operations soon will employ 1,500 people.

The construction of six units at an estimated cost of Rs 97 crore has already been completed and equipment are being installed in them.

The six textile mills, including Jindal Handtex Pvt Ltd, Vivacity Homes Pvt Ltd, UV Garment Pvt Ltd, DS Exports, Rakesh International Trading Company and Shiva Polyplast Pvt Ltd have invested Rs 55 crore, Rs 4.24 crore, Rs 10 crore, Rs 2.5 crore, Rs 5 crore and Rs 20 crore, respectively, to set up their factories.

Jindal, UV Garment, DS Exports and Rakesh Trading have their factories in Ghaziabad whereas Vivacity Homes has set up its unit in Noida and Shiva Polyplast in Kanpur. These textile mills will start production by the end of 2021.

Besides, the proposed 10 factories will be set up at the cost of Rs 442 crore and provide employment to 2,713 people.

The development authorities have allotted land for a textile park in Noida (Gautam Buddh Nagar) while a large textile mill will be set up in Mathura at the cost of Rs 300 crore. The construction of the proposed textile park and textile mills is expected to start soon.

Among the state districts, Kanpur is emerging as a major textile hub with a mushroom growth of new factories.

Kanpur Plastipack Limited has invested Rs 200 crore in Kanpur Dehat (Rural), RP Poly Packs Rs 150 crore in Rania and GLKK Industries Rs 25 crore for fabric production.

Similarly, Srishti Industries has set up a knitting factory in Kanpur Dehat while Gadgets Apparel has established a garment unit and Anilikha Fabric a hosiery cloth mill in Kanpur.

Apart from this, Raj Lakshmi Cotton Mills, Kalyani Innerwear, TT Limited and Sunwin Textile have set up their units in Noida, Ghaziabad, Amroha and Badaun, respectively.

Raj Lakshmi Cotton Mills has set up a readymade garment factory and Sunwin Textile a lace fabrics unit at the cost of Rs 50 crore each.

Shuddha Plus Hygiene Products has set up a sanitary napkin factory in Gorakhpur with an investment of 80 crores, providing employment to 500 people.

The spokesman further said that efforts are being made to provide land to five industrialists, who want to set up their textile factories at the cost of Rs 36.36 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor