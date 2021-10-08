UP govt garners 39.8% support for performance: Survey

New Delhi, Oct 8 The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has received a support of 39.8 per cent in terms of performance among the five states going to the polls next year Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur as per the ABP-CVoter- State of States 2021 tracker.

Another 22.2 per cent of the participants in the survey agreed that they are satisfied with the Uttar Pradesh government to some extent.

The Congress-ruled Punjab recorded a meagre 12.8 per cent approval in the 'very much satisfied' category while 56.5 per cent respondents from the state registered as 'not satisfied at all'.

About Punjab government, 19.7 per cent participants said they are satisfied to some extent.

The Goa government has recorded 36.1 per cent approval in terms of the work closely followed by a 35.1 per cent of satisfaction rating by Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami government.

However, in Uttarakhand, 41.6 per cent people are not satisfied at all, as per the survey.

In contrast to this, Goa recorded 17.9 per cent in 'not satisfied at all' category.

As many as 34 per cent participants expressed satisfaction with Manipur government's work while 15.7 per cent registered in 'satisfied to some extent' category.

