UP govt working on war footing to help flood-affected

Lucknow, Aug 24 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the state administration to work on a war footing in arranging relief measures in flood-affected districts of the state.

Chairing a meeting of senior officials, Yogi Adityanath said, "Continuous monitoring of the water level of rivers in Uttar Pradesh must be done. In the flood-affected districts, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and disaster management must work round the clock in an active mode. Relief operations should not be delayed in areas affected by floods/excess rain. All necessary help should be provided to the affected families immediately."

A government spokesman said the state government has deployed nearly 3,832 boats and 841 medical teams while 1,089 relief camps, 1,282 flood posts and 855 animal relief camps have been set up.

The flood relief camps are equipped with facilities such as drinking water, toilets, clothes, utensils and beds, among others while strictly adhering to Covid protocols.

At present, 382 villages across 13 districts have been affected by floods in the state.

More than 58 teams, including those of the NDRF, SDRF and the PAC have been deployed in 41 districts.

Nine NDRF teams have been deployed in Mirzapur, Prayagraj, Bahraich, Shravasti, Siddharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Ballia and Varanasi, while 10 SDRF teams have been deployed in Moradabad, Bareilly, Balrampur, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Ballia and Varanasi.

Similarly, PAC teams have been deployed in districts across the state, including Sitapur, Bahraich, Balrampur, Prayagraj, Kaushambhi, Pratapgarh, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Fatehpur, Rae Bareli, Banda, Etawah, Agra, Aurraiya, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Ballia.

Apart from this, nearly six animal camps were set up in the last 24 hours for the protection of animals and human lives.

Till now the Uttar Pradesh government has set up nearly 855 animal camps in the state where more than 5,51,195 animals have been vaccinated.

