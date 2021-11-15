UP has 'Yogi sarkar', it doesn't need Akhilesh Yadav's 'bhogi sarkar': BJP leader Anila Singh

Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's "UP needs Yogya, not Yogi government" remarks, BJP leader Anila Singh on Sunday slammed the SP chief stating that Yadav's tenure was that of "bhog and bhogi".

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "UP has Yogi sarkar and UP doesn't want Bhogi sarkar. Akhilesh's tenure was of "bhog and bhogi". We know very well that how actors and other celebrities were called to celebrate Safai Utsav. On the contrary, we celebrate Vikas Utsav, Deepotsav Rangotsav with the people of UP. So, the people of UP are with Yogi, not with bhogi."

Lauding the BJP-led governments both at the Centre and in the state, Singh said that the BJP is known to bring social welfare schemes for the upliftment of the people while on the contrary, the SP is busy praising Jinnah.

She further alleged that Azam Khan who 'looted' the poor people of Rampur, is SP's 'poster boy'.

"BJP has a record of bringing social schemes for the upliftment of the people of this country. But if we talk about Akhilesh Yadav's party, for them, definitely we have seen that how he has all the praises for Jinnah. We know that their poster boy is Azam khan, a person who looted poor people in Rampur. Akhilesh Yadav pampers Mukhtar Ansari. So, definitely, the people of UP people do not deserve this. People deserve Jan Dhan Yojana, they deserve all the social benefits which the BJP is providing through its various welfare schemes," said the BJP leader.

Singh's remarks came after Yadav on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh needs a 'Yogya Sarkar' (Capable government) and not the 'Yogi Sarkar' while taking a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath government over distribution of laptops and tablets to youngsters.

Responding to CM Yogi Adityanath's decision to distribute free laptops and tablets to youngsters aimed at making them "smart youth", former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had said, "For the past 4.5 years, the government did not distribute laptop and tablet to any youngsters. Now, when the elections are approaching, the government remembers of distributing freebies. The one that knows to operate a laptop, the internet... The CM can't even operate a laptop. I have also heard that he doesn't know how to operate a phone either," adding that UP needs Yogya Sarkar, not Yogi Sarkar.

Notably, all these developments come as the state of Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to Assembly polls early next year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor