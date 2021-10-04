UP Police ADG assures strict action against Lakhimpur rioters

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 4 Nearly 24 hours after the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, the police administration and the farmer leaders finally reached a truce to end the massive protests against the state government after eight farmers were killed during a farmers protest which turned violent on Sunday.

At present, the bodies of all deceased farmers have been sent for post-mortem while the protesting farmers have now moved towards their respective protest sites.

Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Police's Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order), while speaking to on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence said, "We spoke to the farmer organisations and several other people and clarified that the Uttar Pradesh government has already expressed regret over the violence. The state government has assured that all culprits involved in the incident won't be spared. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in this connection."

The UP Police ADG said a financial compensation of Rs 45 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased farmers while assistance of Rs 10 lakh will be awarded to the injured persons and a judicial inquiry has been ordered by a retired high court judge into the entire sequence of events which led to the violence. Apart from this, one member from the family of each of the deceased victims will be promised a state-level job according to their capability.

Asked whether a financial compensation will be given to either four or five deceased victims? Since farmers are demanding financial aid for five deceased farmers, Prashant Kumar said, "Till now the farmers have raised the issue of giving financial compensation to the kin of only four deceased farmers. If there is any such demand for one other deceased farmer, then the state government will take appropriate decision on it accordingly."

However, the farmer leaders have appealed to all their supporters to avoid congregation at various places for smooth traffic movement.

Earlier, a truce was announced in a joint press conference held by the farmer leaders and the police administration.

Meanwhile, the tense situation prevailing at the incident site has returned to normal. Farmer leaders have asked the family members of the deceased to go ahead and perform their last rites.

Before this, the post-mortem of the deceased farmers was conducted by a team of five doctors and under camera supervision. However, farmers are still gathered in large groups at the incident site and are posting pictures on the social media.

At present, a large number of police personnel, Sashastra Seema Bal and Rapid Action Force have been deployed in the violence-affected area to prevent any untoward incident.

