UP to promote digital agriculture to improve farmers' income

Lucknow, Sep 7 The Uttar Pradesh government plans to promote digital agriculture in the state in order to increase farmers' income and improve the efficiency of the agriculture sector.

The move will offer proactive and personalised services to farmers.

According to a state government spokesperson, the plan is expected to be launched as a pilot project in Mathura, Mainpuri and Hathras.

Under the concept, the data of farmers in around 10 villages of these districts will be collected.

Along with linking the farmers to the welfare schemes of the government, personalised services to farmers such as soil and plant health advisories, real-time weather advisories, irrigation facilities, seeds, fertilisers and pesticide related information, nearby logistic facilities and market access information will be made available to them.

Apart from this, arrangements will also be made for proper marketing for the products cultivated by the farmers.

The government has entrusted the responsibility of preparing the database to the district magistrates of Mathura, Mainpuri and Hathras.

Along with this, instructions have also been issued that a nodal officer must be appointed for smooth execution of the proposed project.

The work of preparing the database will be completed by coordinating with the officials of Government of India and NIC, Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor