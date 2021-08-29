UP's ODOP products popular at Dilli Haat

Lucknow, Aug 29 Uttar Pradesh's One-District-One-Product (ODOP) ongoing exhibition in Delhi has netted a sale of Rs 35 lakh in 10 days.

According to the government spokesman, the exhibition has 118 stalls showcasing ODOP products and the most popular have been Lucknow's chikankari, bedsheets from Hapur, wooden toys of Chitrakoot and brass items of Moradabad, saris from Varanasi and Azamgarh and shazar stone sculptures from Banda.

Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Navneet Sehgal who visited Dilli Haat on Saturday and inspected the exhibition and interacted with artisans and shopkeepers, said, "Arrangements for accommodation and food for artisans and shopkeepers have been made by the ODOP department. The participants have also been given return fares by the state government."

Sehgal said among the most popular products were chikankari clothes.

"Shops dealing in chikankari clothes are earning an average of Rs 40,000 per day. Owing to the efforts of the state government, ODOP products have been established as special brands and are no longer struggling for identity. The response of visitors to the Dilli Haat is a testimony to this," he said.

The exhibition will be on till September 15.

