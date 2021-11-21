Upset with cabinet reshuffle, Congress MLA Dayaram Parmar says it seems special qualifications needed to become a minister

Rajasthan Congress MLA from Kherwara, Dayaram Parmar on Sunday expressed his disappointment at the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle and said that it seems some special qualifications are needed to become a minister.

In a letter translated from Hindi, he said, "It seems some special qualifications are needed to become a minister. Please tell me what are those qualifications so that I can acquire them in order to become a minister in the future."

Also, Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Ramgarh Shafia Zubair on Sunday expressed her disappointment over the Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle and said that those with a bad reputation have been promoted.

Zubair said that the Cabinet's structure could have been better.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The Cabinet's structure could have been better. Those with a bad reputation have been promoted. Overall, Cabinet is not sending a good message. Women MLAs didn't get 33 per cent reservation in the Cabinet."

In a much-awaited Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, as many as 15 ministers-- 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state-- were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet on Sunday afternoon. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.

Further, Senior Congress leader Johari Lal Meena on Sunday accused newly appointed Rajasthan minister Tikaram Juli of being a "corrupt man" and demanded his removal from the cabinet, but Juli dismissed the charges as baseless and demanded proof.

Speaking to ANI, Meena said, "In our district Alwar, it is well known that Tikaram Juli is a corrupt man and that his family is involved in the collection of illegal funds. I asked the party leadership to remove him but instead, he has been made a minister. I am against it."

He said that today is a black day for the Alwar district and if necessary, he will resign from the party.

In response, Juli said, "Johari Lal Meena is a senior leader of the party. I respect him but his allegations are baseless. He should come out with proof, if he has any, to back his allegations."

( With inputs from ANI )

