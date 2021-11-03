US military investigating death of soldier in S.Korea
Published: November 3, 2021
Seoul, Nov 3 The US military said on Wednesday it was looking into the death of an American soldier dispatched to South Korea on a rotational mission.
US Army Sgt. Joe Haflei, 33, of the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, was pronounced dead on October 17 at a South Korean Army base near the central city of Daejeon, Yonhap News Agency quoted the military as saying in a statement.
Authorities are investigating details of the soldier's death, it said, adding that foul play was not suspected.
