US Special Operations Command leadership visits India

New Delhi, July 29 A day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to India, the Commander of US Special Operations Command, General Richard D. Clarke, met Indian defence and military officials here on Thursday.

The meetings were part of a routine visit by Clarke through multiple countries in Asia.

Clarke began the trip by honouring India's fallen service members by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

"We are proud to recognise the efforts of all those who've fought for and defended India," Clarke said.

"Laying this wreath reminds us of what our respective countries have given to protect our ways of life. We thank India's service members who've made the ultimate sacrifice and we appreciate the work of all those who protect India today," he added.

After the ceremony, Clarke met with Indian defence officials. They discussed ways in which India and the US can continue to work together to improve defence partnerships and grow interoperability.

"Our partnership with India is vital in the Indo-Pacific, and our teamwork helps provide security throughout the region," Clarke said.

"Whether we're training together in exercises, or cooperating in many other areas, our relationship with India is strong and continues to grow. I want to thank the Indian defence team for their leadership, friendship, and commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region," he added.

