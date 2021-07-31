V Hanumantrao writes to PM, urges lifting of creamy layer policy on OBC reservations

Former Rajya Sabha member from Telangana and Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Friday has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding lifting the creamy layer (socially advanced layer) policy on Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations.

Speaking to ANI, Rao expressed his concern and said that justice would not be done to the Backward Classes even for a hundred years if the creamy layer is not removed.

"If Narendra Modi, who claims to be the Prime Minister of the Backward Classes is sincere, he has to lift the creamy layer policy," Rao said.

"So far only 9 to 10 per cent of the 27 per cent allotted to Backward Classes has been implemented," he added.

He further stated that the 27 per cent reservation that was allotted at the time when PV Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister has not yet been increased.

Questioning PM Modi, he said, "Have you given the 27 Backward Class Minister's in your cabinet a chance based on the creamy layer?"

Presently, by law, those belonging to the OBC category are eligible for 27 per cent reservation in civil posts and services and for admissions in educational institutions. However, this is not applicable to the "creamy layer" of the OBC category, which includes OBC families that earn more than Rs 8 lakh per annum.

The income limit is one of the criteria that the Union government has set to determine who is categorised as "creamy layer" and excluded from reservations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor