Vaccination requited to enter SF indoor businesses, events

San Francisco, Aug 13 San Francisco Mayor London Breed announcedthat the city will require businesses in certain high-contact indoor sectors to obtain proof of Covid-19 vaccination from their patrons and employees for them to go inside those facilities.

The health order is made to protect against the continued spread of Covid-19, particularly among the unvaccinated, while keeping businesses open and helping to ensure schools remain open, Xinhua news agency quoted the Mayor as saying on Thursday.

Additionally, San Francisco's order creates a new proof of vaccination requirement for large events at indoor venues, requiring attendees who are aged 12 or older at events with 1,000 people or more to provide proof of vaccination.

Previously, state and local rules required proof of vaccination or testing to attend indoor mega-events with 5,000 people or more.

"We know that for our city to bounce back from the pandemic and thrive, we need to use the best method we have to fight Covid-19 and that's vaccines," said Breed.

The health order requirement for proof of full vaccination for patrons of indoor public settings, including bars, restaurants, clubs and gyms goes into effect on August 20.

To preserve jobs while giving time for compliance, the proof of vaccination requirement for staff goes into effect on Oct. 13 for employees, according to the announcement.

The vaccination requirements for indoor events, both private and public, that have 1,000 people or more in attendance go into effect on August 20.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor