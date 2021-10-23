Varun Gandhi questions Central govt's agriculture policy

New Delhi, Oct 23 Tweeting a video of a farmer who set his crop on fire as he was unable to sell his produce in mandis, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit Varun Gandhi on Saturday said the Centre should reconsider its agriculture policy as it is the need of the hour.

"What has the system reduced farmers to? To do a re-think on the agri policies is the need of the hour," he said.

The farmer, identified as Samodh Singh, had been trying to sell his produce in mandis for the past 15 days, Varun Gandhi claimed.

Earlier, on October 21, questioning the government's relief policy regarding the floods in the lowlands in the state, Varun Gandhi had said that if people have to help themselves even during such a crisis, then what is the role of a government.

He had also questioned the steps taken by the Adityanath government in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives.

The BJP leader has been saying that farmers agitation cannot be suppressed by violence.

The saffron party has been facing embarrassment due to Gandhi's recent statements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor