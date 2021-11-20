Varun Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks action against MoS Ajay Mishra for fair probe in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded strict action against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son was arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people including four farmers were killed.

Gandhi, in his letter, welcomed the decision to repeal the three farm laws and thanked PM Modi for his "large-heartedness".

He said that over 700 farmers had been "martyred in the movement" and "if this decision had been taken earlier, all these innocent lives would not have been lost".

He said the farmers peacefully protested in "extremely difficult and hostile conditions".

"It is my humble request to you that while expressing condolences to the families of our farmer brothers and sisters who were martyred in the movement, a compensation of Rs 1 crore each be announced for them," he said.

He also sought quashing of "all politically motivated false FIRs that have been registered as weapons of harassment" against farmers during the protest.

Varun Gandhi said many leaders "sitting in senior positions have given provocative statements against our agitating farmers".

"It is the result of such statements and the adversarial atmosphere created around the movement, that on October 3, five of our farmer brothers were crushed to death by vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri. This heartbreaking incident is a blemish on our democracy. It is my request to you that appropriately strict action is taken against the Union Minister who has been connected to this incident so that there is a fair enquiry," he said.

The BJP MP also backed the demand of farmers of making MSP legally binding.

"There are more than 85 per cent small and marginal farmers in our country. For the empowerment of these farmers, we have to ensure that they get remunerative prices for their crops. This movement will not end without the resolution of this demand and there will be widespread anger amongst them, which will continue to emerge in one form or the other. Therefore, it is very important for the farmers to get the statutory guarantee of MSP for their crops," he said.

Varun Gandhi said MSP should also be based on the C2+50 per cent formula of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. "This will give a sizeable economic security cover to our farmers and there will be a vast improvement in their condition," he said.

Varun Gandhi said that democracy runs on constitutionality, discourse and empathy and expressed hope that "a concrete decision" in the matter will be taken soon.

( With inputs from ANI )

