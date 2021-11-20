Varun Gandhi writes to PM on MSP and Kheri violence

New Delhi, Nov 20 BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who has been criticising his own party for the last few months, on Saturday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers and an impartial probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Welcoming the Prime Minister's announcement of the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, Varun Gandhi demanded that immediate decision should be taken on other issues as well so that the protesting farmers call off their strike and return to their home.

He also demanded that Rs 1 crore ex-gratia should be given to families of farmers who died during the protest.

The leader also sought withdrawal of cases registered against protesting farmers.

"Had the decision on repeal of farm laws been taken earlier, many precious lives would have been saved," he pointed out.

He also sought a free and fair probe into the Lakhimpur violence that claimed nine lives, and stern action against Union Minister Ajay Mishra.

The farmers were run over during a protest on October 3, allegedly by Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra.

BJP's Pilibhit MP has been embarrassing the party by taking entirely different stand over various issues like farmers' protest and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

