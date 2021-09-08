Vaze tried to terrorise, extort Ambani and other richies: NIA

Mumbai, Sep 8 Sacked Mumbai cop Sachin H. Vaze had allegedly ploughed back extortion incomes to execute a terror threat to top businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family, besides terrorising other rich corporate honchos to extort money out of them through threats of dire consequences.

This and other shock revelations figure in the National Investigation Agency

