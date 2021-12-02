Vibrant Gujarat has built state's global brand image: CM

Gandhinagar, Dec 2 As a pre-cursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investors Summit (VGGIS) 2022, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday met industry leaders in one-on-one meetings during his visit to Mumbai.

The 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held on the theme of "Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat' in January 2022 in the state capital, Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12.

As a pre-cursor to the 2022 summit, Patel was in Mumbai for a road-show to invite investors to Gujarat.

"The Vibrant Gujarat Summit which was conceptualized in 2003 by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has built Gujarat's global brand image. When he initiated the summit, it was a new experiment for the nation and the world. Today, it is a global brand image to reckon with," said Bhupendra Patel on Thursday.

"The summit has evolved, focusing on global issues, their solutions and opportunities available worldwide in addition to promoting investment in the state. Networking and knowledge sharing are other pertinent takeaways. Gujarat is deeply committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat for the growth and development of India's citizens," added Patel.

Addressing leading industrialists and business delegates in Mumbai, he stressed on the dominance of Gujarat as the country's most preferred investment destination across the globe. "Gujarat has an all-inclusive, all-round development ecosystem and with industry-friendly policies, the state is ready to welcome global and local industries/businesses seeking to re-locate in post-corona times," added Patel.

"We aim to attract investment in sectors such as next-generation infrastructure, energy, digital network, fintech, start-up, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies. The VGGIS Summit is the best platform to be a part of the development journey from 'Atmanirbhar Gujarat to Atmanirbhar Bharat'," said Patel.

He invited financial institutions, fintech companies and startups present in the interactive meet to invest and do business in Gujarat's GIFT City.

