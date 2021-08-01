Vice President visits GMR Valakashmi Foundation

Hyderabad, Aug 1 Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods at Shamshabad here.

He was received by GMR Group Chairman G.M. Rao, along with senior officials from the Group.

The Centre offers vocational training to under-privileged dropout youth and supports them with employment opportunities.

Naidu interacted with the trainees undergoing various courses at the Centre such as for electric, hotel management, two-wheeler technic, welding technic, false ceiling, AC technic as well as women associated with the jute bags initiative of GMRVF. He also distributed tool kits to the trainees of electrical course.

Noting that the Indian youth are very talented and they should sharpen their abilities with skill development, he advised youth to make their future bright by acquiring new skills.

He said the youth should make use of the available resources and adopt the culture of working hard.

Later, the Vice President also made a visit to GMR Chinmaya Vidyalaya, a CBSE English medium school run jointly by GMR Varalakshmi Foundation and Chinmaya Mission in the Airport campus at Shamshabad. The school offers quality English medium education at highly subsidised fees for the children from neighbouring villages of the airport.

GMRVF also sponsors about 100 children to this school under its Gifted Children Scheme. Naidu interacted with the principal and teachers at the school and observed the facilities being provided to the students at the school.

GMR Group, through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, carries out community-based development initiatives at over 20 different locations across India. GMRVF has been involved in skill training for over 15 years and is now associated in running 15 centres in different parts of the country, including one at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi.

