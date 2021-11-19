Victory of democracy, defeat of Centre's arrogance: Ashok Gehlot after announcement on repeal of three farm laws

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement repealing three farm laws, Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Friday termed the decision the "defeat of the arrogance" of the Central government.

Gehlot further said that the decision is the victory of the 'patience' of the farmers "who lost their lives in the farmers' movement."

"The announcement of the repeal of all three black agricultural laws is a victory of democracy and defeat of the arrogance of the Modi government. This is a victory for the patience of the farmers who have been agitating for the last one year. The country can never forget that hundreds of farmers have lost their lives due to the short-sightedness and arrogance of the Modi government," said Gehlot in a Tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, Gehlot further said, "I bow to all the farmers who sacrificed their lives in the farmers' movement. This is the victory of their sacrifice."

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws."

Farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor