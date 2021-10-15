Vijayan's son-in-law Riyas stands firm on comments on contractors

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 15 In the limelight for reportedly coming under attack at a meeting of ruling CPI-M legislators along with Education Minister V. Sivankutty, Kerala PWD and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas on Friday denied any such occurrence, while defending his comments on the nexus between officials and government contractors.

Interacting with media at his hometown Kozhikode, Riyas, who is also the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, refuted media reports about him being reprimanded at the meeting of legislators.

"I stand by what I have said (in the Assembly) and I will not go back an inch from what I have said. At times, there is an unholy nexus between contractors and government officials... this is known to all. At the party meeting of legislators, the media reported that I had apologised for my statement, but no such thing has happened as I only reiterated the stand of the Left Democratic Front," he said.

A section of media on Thursday reported that the CPI-M legislators were peeved when Riyas, in reply to a question in the Assembly about the works being undertaken by his Department, stressed it is not good that legislators bring contractors along when they come to meet him.

This remark allegedly irked the legislators and as a few raised the issue at the meeting, Riyas reportedly realised the pulse and admitted his mistake.

Reacting to the issue, veteran former Congress legislator K.C. Joseph took a dig at the CPI-M, saying Riyas might not be referring about Congress lawmakers arriving with contractors to meet him, but "other" legislators.

There is a perception that Vijayan is showing special consideration to Riyas, the leader of a party-affiliated youth association, right from the time tickets were distributed for the April 6 Assembly polls. Riyas was fielded from from Beypur in Kozhikode district, which he won comfortably as it is a CPI-M stronghold, but the perception gained further ground when Vijayan inducted him into his ministry, at the expense of two-time legislator A.N. Shamseer.

Shamseer has made his displeasure at being denied a ministerial berth evident a few times, including in the Assembly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor