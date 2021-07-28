VIP chief hits out at JD-U, BJP for 'influencing' his MLAs

Patna, July 28 Facing flak for boycotting the National Democratic Alliance meeting here on Monday, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani has warned alliance partners not to "influence" his party MLAs.

"Some leaders are trying to influence my party MLAs. I want to tell them to come up front. Do not play games from behind the screen. If they will not stop it, I will set the screen on fire. I will not allow them to be successful in their conspiracy," Sahani said, in an attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal-United leaders who have been critical of him since he did not turn up for the meet.

"Our four MLAs are with me and my party. They will not go anywhere. We have democracy in the party. Hence, they are opposing me. It is our internal matter and we will soon sort out the problems," he added.

On Tuesday, JD-U MP Sunil Kumar Pintu warned Sahani to avoid giving statements against NDA in public, otherwise he may face the same situation like Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan is facing now.

"If Mukesh Sahani will give inappropriate statements in public in the future, his party's four MLAs may go with the NDA. He should analyse the situation of the LJP. Chirag Paswan was walking on a different path from the NDA. As a result, his party's five MPs left him and merged with the NDA. I am sure Sahani would learn from that incident and would not repeat the mistake again," Pintu said.

BJP MLA Hari Bhushan Thakur said: "Despite he (Sahani) losing the election, the NDA has given made him a cabinet minister in Bihar government. It is highly unacceptable that he has given a statement against the NDA."

"He (Sahani) has given a statement against our party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yogi is a top BJP leader and any statement against him is extremely unfortunate."

Sahani had also faced criticism from his own party.

Earlier on Wednesday, party MLA Raju Kumar Singh criticised him, while another party MLA Mishri Lal Yadav said he has not consulted any of the party MLAs.

