VIP chief Sahani boycotts NDA legislature meeting

Patna, July 26 Relations between the four constituents of the NDA in Bihar seems to be volatile these days, with the latest incident on Monday when Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) President Mukesh Sahani boycotted the alliance's legislature party meeting in Patna.

The meeting was called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discuss the approach in Vidhan Sabha during the Monsoon session.

But Sahani, whose four VIP MLAs play a crucial role in providing the majority, is not pleased with the BJP these days.

Sahani, who has already announced that his party will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, was not allowed by UP Police to came out of the Varanasi airport on Sunday as he went there to celebrate the death anniversary of bandit queen Phoolan Devi, in a bit to woo Dalit and backward class voters.

However, police did not allow him to come out from the airport and sent him back to Kolkata.

Following the police action, Sahani told reporters in Varanasi that the BJP's slogan of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas aur Sabka Viswas" has come under a question mark.

"We are strugglers by nature and our fight will go long. Hence, I am not afraid of such an action.

"Our coalition government is running firmly in Bihar and we will do the same in Uttar Pradesh too. It is not possible for anyone to suppress me or my party," he said.

