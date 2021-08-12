WB Law Minister terms Tripura Police's cases against Abhishek Banerjee, TMC leaders false, fabricated

West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak has termed cases against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee, and other MPs, and the 14TMC leaders at Tripura's Khowai as 'false' and 'fabricated'.

Ghatak also demanded the dismissal of both the complainant and Tripura's police station in charge.

"Both the cases (one against Abhishek Banerjee and others and the second against 14 TMC leaders in Tripura's Khowai) are false, fabricated and motivated. The complainant as well in charge of the police station should be dismissed immediately," Ghatak said.

Tripura Police registered FIR against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen and other party leaders for misbehaving with the Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) and the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Khowai and preventing them from discharging their duty.

Apart from Banerjee, the case has also been registered against West Bengal minister Bratya Basu and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

The FIR states that following the arrest of 14 TMC leaders and workers on Sunday morning, a group of party workers led by minister Bratya Basu and MP Dola Sen reached the Khowai police station. Soon, Abhishek Banerjee also reached the station.

The police have stated that the group of TMC leaders misbehaved with the Additional SP and other police personnel and also shouted at them.

Tripura Police have registered a complaint against the top TMC leaders for misbehaving with the Additional SP and SDPO of Khowai and obstructing police personnel from discharging duty.

( With inputs from ANI )

