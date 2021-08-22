We are examining matter of caste census, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government is examining the matter of caste census but asserted that the issue was before the court and the Backward Class Commission.

"Everybody is free to meet Prime Minister and others. The matter of caste census is before the Court as well as the Backward Class Commission. We are examining it," said Bommai when asked to comment on the 10-party delegation meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the caste census issue.

Earlier on August 21, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that a 10-party delegation would meet the Prime Minister on Monday on the issue of a caste-based census.

"A delegation comprising a representative each from 10 parties, is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over demand for a caste-based census. It is the desire of the people that there must be a caste-based census. I hope there will be a positive discussion on this. If the caste census is not conducted by the Centre in the country, then it will be considered by the government in Bihar," said Nitish.

On August 21, Congress leader Siddaramaiah had slammed the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for not releasing the caste census report and had said that BJP was against the Constitution, social justice and reservation, that's why it was turning deaf ear to accept the Backward classes commission report.

The debate on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament saw wide participation with many opposition members raising demands for caste-based census and removing the 50 per cent ceiling on the reservation.The demand for the caste-based census was made by the Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and several other opposition members. Some BJP allies have also made a similar demand.

( With inputs from ANI )

