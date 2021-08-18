We will have to talk with Taliban: EU foreign policy chief

Brusssels, Aug 18 The European Union (EU) foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said there are many lessons to be learned over Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover, adding that the EU will have to talk with the Taliban as it has won the war.

"The Taliban have won the war, so we will have to talk with them," Borrell said after an emergency video conference of EU foreign ministers on Tuesday afternoon, adding that this does not mean moving quickly to officially recognize the Taliban's government, Xinhua reported.

"I just said that we have to talk with them about everything, even to try to protect women and girls. Even for that, you have to get in touch with them," Borrell said.

"We have to get in touch with the authorities in Kabul, whatever they are," Borrell noted, "in order to engage in a dialogue, as soon as necessary, to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster."

Borrell added that any cooperation by the EU with the new government of Afghanistan "will be conditioned on a peaceful and inclusive settlement and respect for the fundamental rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and persons belonging to minorities," as well as respect for other commitments such as fighting against corruption and preventing the use of Afghan territory by terrorists.

He said the new reality in Afghanistan comes 20 years after the beginning of the military operation launched by the United States with the support of NATO in October 2001. The original military and political commitment, which is to destroy the Al-Qaeda terrorist group, shifted to the nation-building of a modern state in Afghanistan.

"The first part of the mission succeeded, and the second did not," he said.

