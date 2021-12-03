West Bengal BJP leaders to meet PM Modi demanding CAA implementation today

A delegation of West Bengal BJP leaders will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the state.

The delegation will also discuss several issues of West Bengal with the Prime Minister.

The delegation will include West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, party vice president Dilip Ghosh, BJP MP Saumitra Khan and others.

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh said, "Today we are going to meet the Prime Minister. The budget that was announced for the development of West Bengal is still pending. Rs 25,000 crore was announced for the North-south corridor and the development of tea gardens. The budget should be implemented. We will raise this matter before the Prime Minister. We also want that the CAA to be implemented in West Bengal soon. Those who are our citizens should get citizenship."

Ghosh said the West Bengal BJP delegation will also discuss the violence in the state. He said despite the commencement of CBI inquiry in post-poll violence, such incidents have not stopped in West Bengal.

BJP MP and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "West Bengal BJP MPs will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today regarding the situation in West Bengal. We will discuss the development of the state and on the matter of implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules."

BJP MP Saumitra Khan said, "We will make the demand that CAA should be implemented soon. We will also apprise the Prime Minister about the issues of West Bengal."

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) allows persecuted minorities belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to avail of Indian citizenship.

The Opposition parties and several groups have protested against the implementation of CAA. There was widespread protest across the country leading to the deaths of many people in violence after the CAA was passed by Parliament.

( With inputs from ANI )

