West Bengal by-polls: Contest is between TMC, BJP, says Dilip Ghosh

As the political parties including Left Front announced its candidates for West Bengal by-polls, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that the contest is between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP, and the CPI(M) or Congress announcing their candidatures are not an important factor.

"There can be any number of candidates in by-polls, our voters are with us. CPI(M)-Congress announcing or not announcing their candidates is not a factor in the West Bengal polls; they didn't get entry into the Assembly in the last polls. The contest is between the state government and BJP. We're ready," Ghosh said.

"It will make no difference. They got only 10,000-15,000 votes in the last polls. It proves they have no existence here. No need to look at them. People have made up their minds, the contest will be between TMC and BJP," he added.

Notably, TMC on Sunday officially announced that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the party's candidate for Bhabanipur Assembly constituency by-elections, which will be held on September 30.

Further, TMC leaders Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will be the party's candidates for Jangipur and Samserganj seats respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, the Election Commission has announced to hold by-elections to three assembly seats in West Bengal on September 30. These constituencies include Bhabanipur, the traditional seat of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, from where she will contest the by-elections. Besides Bhabanipur, by-polls will be held in Samserganj and Jangipur constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

