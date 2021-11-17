'Where is governance in Rajasthan?': BJP demands education minister's resignation over allegations of bribe for transfers

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday hit out at the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the recent allegations levelled by teachers of the state against Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra for taking bribes for transfers and demanded his resignation.

He further questioned, "Where is governance in the state? Has the government taken a leave?"

Some teachers on Tuesday told Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot at an event on Tuesday that they had to pay bribes to get transfers.

This happened at a teachers' felicitation programme held in Jaipur, when the Chief Minister in his address questioned the teachers if they had to pay money for transfers and they unanimously responded "yes." Notably, Dostara was also present on the dias.

"The teachers had clearly said that money is being taken for transfers. In such a situation, the education minister should resign on moral grounds. If that does not happen, the Chief Minister should dismiss him. Moreover, an enquiry must be done over this. People in such a noble profession that will guide our future generations have to pay bribes for their transfers," said the BJP leader.

Slamming the Congress, Rathore said, "Robbery, atrocities against women and dalits are being committed in the state. Today it is being asked publicly whether money is being given for transfer and all the teachers are saying that yes. The Chief Minister and the Education Minister are sitting on the same platform."

He also said that the ministers in the government are hungry for power.

"Where is the governance in Rajasthan? Has the government gone on leave? You have to come to power just because you want to keep the chair. There is open loot. Everyone knows that whether it is a minister or whoever has responsibilities has a free-hand while the common public is being looted. This should not take place in Rajasthan," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

