Why Centre hesitates to constitute JPC in Rafale deal matter, asks Bhupesh Baghel

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday asked why the Central government hesitates to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) in Rafale deal matter.

"What is the reason behind Government of India's silence on this? Rahul Gandhi had asked to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) so if there is no foul play then why government hesitates to constitute a JPC?" said Baghel.

Congress party has alleged that the BJP-led government is running away from the probe into the matter.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday slammed Congress for alleged corruption in the Rafale deal in the period between 2007 to 2012 following fresh media reports.

Congress has said that the UPA government had negotiated the purchase of one Rafale fighter aircraft including transfer of technology for Rs 526.10 crore after an international tender for procuring 126 aircraft.

The BJP-led government decided to buy 36 Rafale aircraft off the shelf.

