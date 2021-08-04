Why Naidu isn't questioning Centre over fuel prices, asks YSRCP

Amaravati, Aug 4 Andhra Pradesh's YSRCP government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Tuesday wondered why Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu is not questioning the Central government over skyrocketing fuel prices.

His query came as the TDP said it has decided to undertake protests on Saturday against rising diesel and petrol prices in the state.

Reddy also alleged that TDP leaders just organise some Zoom conferences, protests at home and take a few photographs of those activities to amplify them in their favoured media houses.

"Chandrababu Naidu and his party leaders do not have the right to question the state government on petrol and diesel prices issue. You do not have the stature to talk about (Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy) Jagan's regime, even as he is managing a crisis situation without putting blame on anyone," he said.

He cited the price hikes on fuel and road transport corporation fares during the Naidu regime between 2014-2019.

Meanwhile, he said that a lot of bad campaigns are going on against the government with respect to Amaraja battery company, adding that it is emitting dangerous pollutants and even the High Court had warned it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor