Will change back names of districts, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Nov 15 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that when his party comes to power, he would change back the names of various districts.

"Even before the paint on the new name dries up, we will be back and will revert to the original name," he said at a press conference here on Monday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday had suggested that Azamgarh, which is Akhilesh Yadav's parliamentary constituency, could be changed to Aryamgarh.

The SP chief alleged that the BJP had destroyed Uttar Pradesh.

"They are doing now what we did five years ago. They could not give an oxygen plant to Azamgarh during the Covid peak - what development will they give to Uttar Pradesh now," he said.

He claimed that his party had helped migrant workers during the pandemic but the BJP government was inaugurating only those projects that had been initiated in his regime.

Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the quality of the Purvanchal expressway had been compromised. He said that there were no expressway facilities but the government was rushing to inaugurate it.

He promised that when he comes to power, he would construct mandis along the expressway so that people could benefit.

Akhilesh also slammed the district administration of Ghazipur district for denying him permission to take out a yatra on the expressway.

"I thought they will allow us to move on our own expressway," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Sena, Political Justice Party, Akhil Bhartiya Navnirman Party and Labour party announced their merger into the Samajwadi Party on Monday.

