Will go to court if action not taken against Jagadanand, says Tej Pratap

Patna, Aug 20 RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday threatened to go to court if party President Lalu Prasad does not take action against the party's Bihar unit chief Jagadanand Singh.

He also has targeted Sanjay Yadav, the chief political strategist of his brother and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.

Continuing his attack on Jagadanand Singh, Tej Pratap Singh termed his decision to sack Akash Yadav as state youth wing chief "unconstitutional".

"Jagadanand Singh is a senior leader and he is also the state President of the party. He should know the laws mentioned in the constitution of the party. If Lalu Prasad will not take action against him, I will go to the court for justice," Tej Pratap Yadav said.

He reacted furiously to Jagadanand Singh's remarks earlier on Thursday

"Jagadanand Singh today said who is Tej Pratap Yadav. Tomorrow he will say who is Lalu Prasad, who is Tejashwi Yadav and who is Misa Bharti. People like him are trying to create a fight between me and my brother Tejashwi Yadav," he said.

"I am the patron of the RJD student wing. Why did Jagadanand Singh not take my suggestion before sacking Akash Yadav. During the pandemic when every senior leader was staying indoors, the youth leaders were on the road. 'Lalu Rasoi' is the prime example of it. It was run by them. Whenever parties organise protests against ruling parties, these youth leaders fight for us from the front and face the action of police. The act of Jagadanand Singh was meant to demoralise our youth leaders. Instead of taking action against a youth wing leader, why is he not taking action against me," he asked.

Tej Pratap Yadav has also claimed that Jagadanand Singh had sacked Akash Yadav on the suggestion of a "migrant advisor" and Tejashwi Yadav clarified that the barb was meant for his advisor Sanjay Yadav who hails from Haryana's Mahendragarh district.

In a series of tweets, Tej Pratap Yadav attacked Sanjay Yadav, saying that he is not even capable of winning the election of Sarpanch in Haryana.

"RJD is running on the suggestions of a migrant advisor who is not capable of winning the election for himself or any of the family members in Haryana. How could Sanjay Yadav help to make Arjun (Tejashwi Yadav) Chief Minister of Bihar.

"That migrant advisor will only create differences between Lalu Prasad family and RJD," Tej Pratap Yadav alleged.

Sanjay Yadav is associated with Tejashwi Yadav as chief political strategist for the last one decade. He came in contact with Tejashwi Yadav during an IPL match in 2010 when Tejashwi Yadav was then looking to build his career in cricket.

When in 2012, Tejashwi Yadav left cricket and joined politics, he offered Sanjay Yadav the post of chief political strategist. Sanjay Yadav, who was then working in a multinational company, left his job and joined Tejashwi Yadav. He had played a crucial role in the absence of Lalu Prasad in the 2020 Assembly election, being entrusted with managing the poll rallies of Tejashwi Yadav and providing content. He was also the one who projected Tejashwi as the poster boy of the party.

