Will not allow to recreate 'Sivankutty School' in Parliament: BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 14 Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Saturday released pictures of unruly behaviour of three Left Rajya Sabha members from Kerala, early this week on the floor of the Upper House.

Muraleedharan said the behaviour of the Left MPs from Kerala Elamaram Kareem, V. Sivadasan and Binoy Viswam has left the heads of Malayalees hanging in shame.

"Kareem claims to be the leader of the working class and it was he who was seen pushing the neck of the 'marshals' in the house. Both Viswam and Sivadasan were standing on the table. These people were trying to recreate the 'Sivankutty model' in the parliament, but under no circumstances would it be allowed," said Muraleedharan.

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty, who along with five other then legislators in 2015 created a ruckus on the floor of the Kerala Assembly, have now been asked by the apex court to face trial in a case of vandalism which left the Kerala Assembly then suffer a damage of Rs 2 lakh.

"Be it the assembly or the parliament which is considered as the temple of democracy, it has become a habit of the CPI-M to unleash trouble. We do not have to learn the principles of parliamentary democracy from the CPI-M," added Muraleedharan.

However, Kareem told the media that everything is there to be seen in the visuals of the Upper House.

"If a proper probe is conducted by examining all the visuals, it will be clear. Now they have visuals only from certain angles. We have done no wrong," said Kareem.

These statements come at a time when there is every chance of all those who have violated elementary discipline in their personal conduct in the Upper House to face some sort of action, as everyone saw Chairman of the Upper House M. Venkaiah Naidu breaking down while addressing the house, over the improper conduct of some opposition members.

