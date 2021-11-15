Will stop India from turning into elected autocracy: Trinamool

New Delhi, Nov 15 After the government promulgated two ordinances ahead of winter session, the opposition has upped the ante and said that they will oppose the ordinances turning into law in the parliament. The Trinamool Congress said that it will not allow the country to become elected autocracy.

TMC leader Derek O'Brien said, "Two brazen ordinances extend ED and CBI Director terms from 2 to 5 years. #Parliament Winter Session begins two weeks from now. Be rest assured, Opposition parties will do all it takes to stop India from turning into an elected autocracy."

The Trinamool alleged that since Modi government came to power, the number of ordinances has increased to 3.7 per 10 bills, in the 17th Lok Sabha and it was 3.5 in the 16th Lok Sabha, he said, adding that in the first 30 years it was 1 and in next 30 years it was 2 every 10 bills.

The Central government on Monday extended the tenure of the Home Secretary, Defence Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau and Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing for a period of two years.

According to the gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension on November 15, the tenure of these officials can be extended up to five years.

According to the gazette notification: "The chiefs of the Central agencies currently have a fixed two-year tenure, but the government can now give three annual extensions from case to case basis."

The Union government on Sunday issued a similar notification to extend the tenure of the Directors, Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate up to five years.

On May 27, the Centre had extended the tenure of Intelligence Bureau Chief Arvind Kumar and Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing, Samant Kumar Goel by one year. Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla was also given an extension of one year beyond his tenure on August 12, 2021.

