Will work in Cong, says Goa MLA linked to AAP entry

Panaji, Oct 5 Days after he was linked to joining the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls, Congress MLA Aleixo Reginaldo said on Tuesday that he would continue to be a part of the Congress party in Goa.

"There has been a lot of speculation. It is a fact that a lot of parties, a lot of people also approached me... but we have to fight the BJP unitedly. I will continue with the party," Reginaldo said.

Reginaldo, a Congress legislator from the Curtorim assembly constituency in South Goa, had been tipped with a move away from the Congress to the AAP, after differences emerged between the MLA and state Congress president Girish Chodankar.

Reginaldo had attacked Chodankar for alleged misuse of party funds as well as poor leadership skills, which had led to confrontation between the two.

Reginaldo had subsequently met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital last month, in wake of the differences between him and Chodankar.

Last month, Congress MLA and former Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro had quit the Congress to join the Trinamool Congress. State assembly elections are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

