Winter session: Bill on regulation of reproductive technology to be tabled in LS today

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to table the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the second day of the ongoing winter session of parliament.

The Bill seeks regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

Further, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju is also scheduled to introduce the High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill, 2021.

The Bill seeks to further amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.

The winter session commenced on Monday when the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice on the very first day of the winter session due to the ruckus created by the Opposition. The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

