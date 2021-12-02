Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.20 pm

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.20 pm on Thursday, on the fourth day of the ongoing winter session.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned twice following the ruckus created by the Opposition over several issues including suspension of 12 MPs, inflation, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during agitation.

Since the commencement of the winter session of the Parliament on Monday, there have been continuous disruptions in the functioning of both Houses.

The winter session is likely to be concluded on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor