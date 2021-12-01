Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.35 pm

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2.35 pm on Wednesday, the third day of the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

This is the second time on Wednesday that the Lower House has been adjourned. Earlier, Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon following the ruckus created by the Opposition.

As the House started its business today, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a walkout during Question Hour.

This came after the Leader of the Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of the death of farmers during protests against farm laws.

Opposition MPs also raised slogans of "We want justice" during the Question Hour in the House.

Notably, Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both Houses of Parliament on Monday, the first day of the Winter session.

However, the Houses witnessed repeated adjournments on both the first and second day of the winter session.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm today following uproar by the Opposition MPs.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor