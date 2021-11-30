Winter session: Naidu rejects revocation of suspension of 12 MPs, Opposition members stage walkout from RS

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the revocation of suspension of 12 MPs.

"The bitter experience of the last Monsoon Session still continues to haunt most of us. I was expecting and waiting for the leading lights of the House to take lead in expressing outrage over what happened in the last Session," said Naidu during the discussion in the Upper House.

"Such assurance would have helped me in handling the matter appropriately but unfortunately it will not be," he added.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman's remarks came after the Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikaarjun Kharge asked Naidu that how the decision of suspension of 12 MPs could be taken based on the incident that happened in the last Monsoon session.

"We came to your office to request for revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs. The incident happened in the last Monsoon session. So, how can you take this decision now," Mallikaarjun Kharge said.

Earlier, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that if the suspension of 12 MPs is not revoked then the party will hold a protest.

As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspension came after Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the Vice President, for shocking violence on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The action has been taken against them for the 'indiscipline' in the monsoon session of the house.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

( With inputs from ANI )

