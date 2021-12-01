Winter session: Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs sit on protest in front of Gandhi statue

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on Wednesday sat on a protest near Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises against their suspension from the House for the remaining part of the winter session.

TMC MP Dola Sen said when BJP was in opposition they also used to disrupt Parliament proceedings.

"The suspension of MPs shows the arrogance of those in the majority. When they were in opposition they also used to disrupt Parliament proceedings. We will continue our 'dharna till the time we don't get justice," Sen told ANI.

Opposition party leaders including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also staged a protest at the Gandhi statue inside Parliament premises on Wednesday demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members.

As many as 12 MPs from the opposition parties were suspended from Parliament's winter session for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the Monsoon Session.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI.

The suspended MPs are Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, R Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain and Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress, Binoy Viswam of CPI, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil Desai of Shiv Sena.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor