With Taliban taking over Afghanistan, terrorism on rise: Amarinder
By IANS | Published: October 11, 2021 04:54 PM2021-10-11T16:54:03+5:302021-10-11T17:05:16+5:30
Chandigarh, Oct 11 Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said with Taliban taking over Afghanistan, terrorism is increasing in Kashmir.
"Our worst fears are coming true. With Pakistan-backed Taliban taking over Afghanistan, terrorism is increasing in Kashmir. Minorities are being selectively targeted & now five soldiers have been killed in action in Surankote sector," he said in a tweet.
"We need to deal with it decisively and firmly," he added.
Five soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed in a gunfight with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
