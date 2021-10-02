Withdraw cases against farmers by RPF: Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Oct 2 Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday urged the Railway Board Chairman to withdraw the cases registered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) against farmers for staging protests during their agitation.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the Chief Minister has impressed upon the Railway Board Chairman to take a sympathetic view of the matter and consider the withdrawal of cases against the members of various farmers' organisations.

As part of the ongoing agitation against the farm laws enacted by the Central government, the farmers had staged sit-in protests on railway tracks in Punjab.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor