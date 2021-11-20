Withdraw cases filed against farmers, give Rs 25 compensation to those died during agitation: Telangana CM to Centre

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday urged the Centre to withdraw the cases filed against the farmers during the farmers' agitation as it has announced to repeal farm laws.

"I urge the Centre to withdraw the cases against farmers, filed during the agitation. Anti-national cases were booked against the farmers during the agitation and they must be removed," he said while addressing a press conference.

He also announced that the Telangana government will give Rs 3 lakh each to the families of farmers who died in the agitation.

"The Centre should also provide a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to these families too. They should bring a law on the MSP during the upcoming Parliament session," he added.

While addressing the conference, the Chief Minister said that there was no response from the Centre on the purchase of grain. He demanded that the Centre should give clarifications enhancement of Paddy Procurement for Kharif as requested by Telangana and purchase of boiled rice in Rabi.

"We are going to Delhi tomorrow. We will meet the Union Ministers and officials and the Prime Minister if possible," he said.

He said that the state government will buy every grain of paddy from farmers during the rainy season.

He alleged that the Centre was putting pressure on the states to implement the Electricity Bill and put meters in the farms. "But there are no intentions to put meters in farms in our state. I urge the Centre to repeal the new Electricity Amendment Bill."

Rao said that he will meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to resolve the dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regarding the allocation of the share of Krishna and Godavari river water to both states.

"What is stopping the Centre from referring to the tribunal in this case. In seven years, they have failed to allocate us our share of water. We urge the Centre that the state be given its share of water in a time-bound manner through a tribunal" he added.

He further urged the Centre to settle the issue of reservations of tribals and Schedule Castes.

"Centre should also carry caste-wise census of Backward Classes immediately, why it has not taken place. When the government itself gives caster certificates, what trouble will backward classes census cause?" he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor