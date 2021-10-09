'Won't attend duty unless given protection', says J&K Sikh body

Srinagar, Oct 9 Sikh religious body, Gurudwara Prabandak Committee (GPC) said on Saturday that the minority community members won't attend duties in Kashmir unless the government assures their protection.

Addressing a press conference, Navtej Singh, general secretary of GPC said that though there were many inputs and incidents in the past targeting the minorities, yet the government did not provide any security to the Sikh community.

He said the government has failed to safeguard the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We demand from the government to provide security to our government employees and assure the minority community that they are safe in the Valley.

"Members of the majority community should come forward and condemn the attack on the minority communities."

"It would have been better if the majority community would have participated in yesterday's protest."

"Unless government assures security to the minority, none of them would attend the government duty".

The GPC statement has come in the aftermath of school principal, Supinder Kour's murder by terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday.

