Won't let Centre make India like Taliban, says Mamata Banerjee

Terming BJP a 'Jumla party', West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday targeted the Central government and said that she won't let it "divide the country" and "make India like Taliban".

She further accused the BJP of lying that the TMC-led West Bengal government is not allowing Durga pooja and Laxmi pooja celebrations in the TMC-ruled state.

While addressing a public rally in Bhabanipur, the TMC supremo said, "BJP is a 'jumla' party. They lie saying that we don't allow Durga pooja, Laxmi pooja in the state. Narendra Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji, we won't let you make India like Taliban. India will remain united...Gandhi Ji, Netaji, Vivekananda, Sardar Valllabhai Patel, Guru Nanak Ji, Gautam Budhha, Jains...all will stay together in the country. We won't let anyone divide India."

Speaking about the development work done by the West Bengal government in the assembly constituency ahead of the by-poll, the Chief Minister said, "When it rains consecutively for many days, the Ganga overflows, all rivers overflow. To tackle the problem of flooding, I got a check dam constructed here. You see we have constructed such a good hospital here and have established its communication with the PG Hospital. The patients at this hospital are taken care of by the doctors of the PG Hospital. This is a matter of pride for your area."

She further stated, "I tell Bobby that just tell me what facilities are needed in this area. I am ready to make all those facilities available here. But for that, I should know what all is required here."

The TMC supremo alleged that the BJP took to 'frightful' activities to defeat her in Nandigram in the recent West Bengal assembly elections.

She added that her election as the chief minister every time from Bhabanipur is 'taqdeer ka khela'.

"The day I started my political career, I have contested seven times in Lok Sabha elections, in all those elections you people supported me. When I became the chief minister, this could happen because you supported me. In 2016 also when I became the chief minister, that also happened because you people voted for me. In 2011, I contested by-poll, you people voted for me. Now, in 2021, I was requested to contest from Nandigram in view of farmers andolan, said the West Bengal Chief Minister.

"When you come to know that how did they (BJP) defeat us there, then you will be frightened. They did what not against us. But still, I thought, that it is all taqdeer ka khela (the game of the destiny), that if Mamata Banerjee becomes the Chief Minister, then it should be from Bhabanipur," she added.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat.

On September 10, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule of by-polls to be held in the state. According to the schedule, the by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30.The counting of votes will be taken up on October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

