Won't repeat post-poll fiasco of 2017 in 2022 Goa polls: Chidambaram

Panaji, Oct 13 The Congress in Goa has vowed not to repeat the 2017 post-poll fiasco, when, despite being the single largest party, its leadership delayed submission of a letter staking claim to form a government in the coastal state, resulting in the BJP hurriedly cobbling together an alliance to form its government.

Speaking at a party function Mapusa town late on Tuesday, former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is also the All India Congress Committee's senior observer for the Goa polls, also said that if and when the Congress crosses the magic figure of 21 in the 40-member state Assembly, the party would write to the Governor within five minutes to stake claim to power.

"I assure you that once you get us a majority in Goa, a government will be formed. The mistakes of 2017 will not happen. Instant decisions will be taken in Panaji. The moment we cross the magic number, the letter will be given to the Governor staking the claim of the Congress party to form the government and naming the Chief Minister," Chidambaram said at a party function in Mapusa in North Goa district.

"There need be no apprehension, no hesitation... I give you my word, the moment we cross the magic number, the government will be ours..." Chidambaram also said.

The former Union minister described the series of defections in the Goa Congress as a "sad chapter" in party history, which would not be repeated in the future.

Thirteen Congress MLAs have quit the party to join the ruling BJP since 2017.

