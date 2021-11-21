World Fisheries Day: Priyanka Gandhi reassures promise of giving agriculture status to fisheries ahead of UP polls

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reassured the Nishad community that if the Congress party comes to power in the state, then fisheries will be given the status of agriculture.

Tweeting on the occasion of World Fisheries Day, she said, "I want to reiterate the promise that I made to my sisters and brother of Nishad community. I assure you that status equivalent of agriculture will be given to fisheries sector. Preference will be given to the Nishad in the sand mining and fisheries contracts and the construction of the Guru Machendranath University in Gorakhpur."

Earlier, last month, the Congress leader while reaching out to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh at a rally, had promised that if the Congress is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly polls, then fisheries will get the status of agriculture and will get all the facilities of agriculture.

Priyanka Gandhi also tweeted the edited video of her speech while addressing the rally in Gorakhpur last month.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls early in 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

